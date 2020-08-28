Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Affairs opens for clients to collect smart IDs, passports before lockdown

Addressing the media in Pretoria virtually, Motsoaledi explained that the service at the banks will only be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the banks’ operating hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:07 IST
Home Affairs opens for clients to collect smart IDs, passports before lockdown
Motsoaledi said the eHomeAffairs portal remains deactivated as new applications are still not accepted in the current form. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says people who had applied for their Smart IDs or passports before 26 March 2020 at their selected banks can now go and collect them.

"The department, in partnership with the banks which participate in the online system for smart ID card and passport applications, has opened for collections for clients who had applied for these documents before the lockdown," Motsoaledi said.

Addressing the media in Pretoria virtually, Motsoaledi explained that the service at the banks will only be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the banks' operating hours.

"As we resume more services, I urge everyone who will be visiting our offices and our partner banks to observe health protocols aimed at combating the spread COVID-19.

"They must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all other applicable regulations. The banks had undertaken to continue doing all in their powers to protect staff and clients," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi said the eHomeAffairs portal remains deactivated as new applications are still not accepted in the current form.

Levels of the lockdown and that of the refugee reception offices and borders throughout the county remain closed.

"VFS offices are open only by appointment for collection of outcomes on applications, which were made before the lockdown.

"During each lockdown level, we analyse the numbers of people who normally visit our offices and determine which services we can offer safely. At all times, we aim to protect the lives of our employees and citizens, while ensuring access to essential services," Motsoaledi said.

According to Motsoaledi, since the beginning of the lockdown until 21 August 2020, Home Affairs officials assisted more than 1.6 million people who visited the department's offices with enabling documents.

From the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March 2020 until Wednesday, 26 August 2020, Home Affairs immigration officials assisted 839 004 people to cross the borders under the permissible conditions.

"Most of these people were foreign nationals, who were returning to their countries and South Africans who were returning home, to South Africa.

"Some of these South Africans have since returned to their base countries. Other people who were assisted include those who were travelling for emergency medical evacuations," Motsoaledi said.

Learners without IDs

Motsoaledi said his department has received a report from the Department of Basic Education indicating that there are 637 767 learners, who do not have IDs.

"The Deputy Minister is leading the initiative of ensuring that learners are issued with their IDs," the Minister said.

According to Motsoaledi, the department has in the period between 27 March 2020 and 21 August 2020, the Department issued 347 787 Temporary ID Certificates (TIC).

Gauteng accounted for most of these TICs and has issued 92 597. Of the total issued TICs, 65 129 have expired.

Motsoaledi said holders of these expired TICs are now eligible to apply for Smart IDs and that the validity period of remaining 282 658 TICs has been extended to 31 October 2020.

Bank branches that will be re-opening for the collection of smart ID cards and passports are:

- Absa Greenacres, Port Elizabeth

- Absa Sandton City

- Absa Towers, Johannesburg

- Absa Lifestyle, Centurion

- FNB Lifestyle, Centurion

- FNB Menlyn, Pretoria

- FNB Merchant, Sandton

- FNB Portside, Cape Town

- Investec Bank Sandton

- Nedbank Arcadia

- Nedbank Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort

- Nedbank Rivonia

- Nedbank Nelspruit

- Nedbank St Georges Mall, Cape Town

- Standard Bank Simmonds Street

- Standard Bank Canal Walk, Cape Town

- Standard Bank Killarney Mall

- Standard Bank Centurion Lifestyle

- Standard Bank Kingsmead, Durban

- Standard Bank Jubilee Mall, Hammanskraal

The Directions can be accessed via the following links: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202008/43650gon923.pdf

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic would worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine against it had been developed.Western Europes longest serving leader also...

Dr Harsh Vardhan and Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurate Super Speciality Block

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare along with Sh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh digitally inaugurated the Super Speciality Block SSB in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Indore in the pres...

Adam Zampa 'more confident' in his action and technical things on England tour

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia spinner Adam Zampa is all set to take on the hosts as he is now more confident in his action and technical things. Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs at The Ageas Bo...

South Korea doctors' strike escalates even as Seoul races to tackle COVID surge

The South Korean government ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the countrys doctors on Friday, as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in coronavirus cases.The Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020