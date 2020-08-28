Home Affairs opens for clients to collect smart IDs, passports before lockdown

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says people who had applied for their Smart IDs or passports before 26 March 2020 at their selected banks can now go and collect them.

"The department, in partnership with the banks which participate in the online system for smart ID card and passport applications, has opened for collections for clients who had applied for these documents before the lockdown," Motsoaledi said.

Addressing the media in Pretoria virtually, Motsoaledi explained that the service at the banks will only be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the banks' operating hours.

"As we resume more services, I urge everyone who will be visiting our offices and our partner banks to observe health protocols aimed at combating the spread COVID-19.

"They must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all other applicable regulations. The banks had undertaken to continue doing all in their powers to protect staff and clients," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi said the eHomeAffairs portal remains deactivated as new applications are still not accepted in the current form.

Levels of the lockdown and that of the refugee reception offices and borders throughout the county remain closed.

"VFS offices are open only by appointment for collection of outcomes on applications, which were made before the lockdown.

"During each lockdown level, we analyse the numbers of people who normally visit our offices and determine which services we can offer safely. At all times, we aim to protect the lives of our employees and citizens, while ensuring access to essential services," Motsoaledi said.

According to Motsoaledi, since the beginning of the lockdown until 21 August 2020, Home Affairs officials assisted more than 1.6 million people who visited the department's offices with enabling documents.

From the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March 2020 until Wednesday, 26 August 2020, Home Affairs immigration officials assisted 839 004 people to cross the borders under the permissible conditions.

"Most of these people were foreign nationals, who were returning to their countries and South Africans who were returning home, to South Africa.

"Some of these South Africans have since returned to their base countries. Other people who were assisted include those who were travelling for emergency medical evacuations," Motsoaledi said.

Learners without IDs

Motsoaledi said his department has received a report from the Department of Basic Education indicating that there are 637 767 learners, who do not have IDs.

"The Deputy Minister is leading the initiative of ensuring that learners are issued with their IDs," the Minister said.

According to Motsoaledi, the department has in the period between 27 March 2020 and 21 August 2020, the Department issued 347 787 Temporary ID Certificates (TIC).

Gauteng accounted for most of these TICs and has issued 92 597. Of the total issued TICs, 65 129 have expired.

Motsoaledi said holders of these expired TICs are now eligible to apply for Smart IDs and that the validity period of remaining 282 658 TICs has been extended to 31 October 2020.

Bank branches that will be re-opening for the collection of smart ID cards and passports are:

- Absa Greenacres, Port Elizabeth

- Absa Sandton City

- Absa Towers, Johannesburg

- Absa Lifestyle, Centurion

- FNB Lifestyle, Centurion

- FNB Menlyn, Pretoria

- FNB Merchant, Sandton

- FNB Portside, Cape Town

- Investec Bank Sandton

- Nedbank Arcadia

- Nedbank Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort

- Nedbank Rivonia

- Nedbank Nelspruit

- Nedbank St Georges Mall, Cape Town

- Standard Bank Simmonds Street

- Standard Bank Canal Walk, Cape Town

- Standard Bank Killarney Mall

- Standard Bank Centurion Lifestyle

- Standard Bank Kingsmead, Durban

- Standard Bank Jubilee Mall, Hammanskraal

The Directions can be accessed via the following links: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202008/43650gon923.pdf

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)