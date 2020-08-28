50 SSB jawans test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

50 SSB jawans test positive for COVID-19 in U'khandPTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:14 IST
Fifty-eight people, including 50 SSB jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, according to a health bulletin
Fifty jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) tested positive for the virus at Gwaldam training centre, while the remaining eight cases were reported from Ghat block (three), Karnaprayag (three) and Pokhri (two), the bulletin said.
- READ MORE ON:
- SSB
- Uttarakhand
- Chamoli
- Gwaldam
- Karnaprayag
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall, landslides disrupt normal life in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand:Youth accuses senior IPS officer of brutal assault
Uttarakhand: Kumaon Commissioner visits rain-hit areas in Dharchula
With 416 new COVID cases in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 11,302
4 houses damaged following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh