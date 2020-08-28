Left Menu
Development News Edition

25k people will get direct employment opportunities in J-K as 3 bamboo clusters coming up: Singh

Singh, the Union minister for PMO and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), also said that a mega bamboo industrial park near Jammu and a bamboo technology training centre in the region will come up within two years of the allotment of land by the Jammu administration. "Three bamboo clusters will be developed in Jammu, Katra and Samba for making bamboo basketry, 'agarbatti' (incense sticks) and bamboo charcoal which will provide direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people," he said at a review meeting of the Ministry of DoNER.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:13 IST
25k people will get direct employment opportunities in J-K as 3 bamboo clusters coming up: Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said 25,000 people will get direct employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir as three bamboo clusters will be developed in Jammu, Katra and Samba for making bamboo baskets, incense sticks and charcoal. Singh, the Union minister for PMO and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), also said that a mega bamboo industrial park near Jammu and a bamboo technology training centre in the region will come up within two years of the allotment of land by the Jammu administration.

"Three bamboo clusters will be developed in Jammu, Katra and Samba for making bamboo basketry, 'agarbatti' (incense sticks) and bamboo charcoal which will provide direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people," he said at a review meeting of the Ministry of DoNER. Taking stock of the steps to be taken for augmenting infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship in the bamboo sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said this will be pursued as a major priority in coming days.

The minister said there are huge reserves of bamboo spread across Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which have remained unexplored and largely unutilised. He said as part of the initiatives taken at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate good practices of all ministries in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER through Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) are also going to replicate their expertise in the bamboo sector in Jammu and Kashmir in the form of a workshop-cum-exhibition and other initiatives.

The minister said a workshop held in January this year has thrown light at the significant presence of bamboo green in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and a few bamboo-based micro level enterprises and entrepreneurs. He said in the light of this, the CBTC will take up technical collaboration and partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir administration for setting up common facility centres, cane and bamboo technology parks, cane and bamboo industrial parks, FPO, clusters and hi-tech nurseries on BOT (Built-Operate-Transfer), turnkey basis with their funding support as the case may be in due course.

The Union minister said a team from the ministry will soon visit Jammu and explore a field training programme for bamboo farming in the region. Singh said the experience of the northeastern states will help the artisans of Jammu and Kashmir to better their economic conditions and also assist in commercial exploitation of bamboo grown in this region.

He said of late, bamboo is being used in low cost housing and as construction material. He said in the coming years, bamboo awareness camps will be organised in different parts of the country.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power Min proposes RPO for round the clock renewable energy

Power Minister R K Singh has proposed renewable purchase obligation RPO mechanism for round the clock RTC renewable energy, which will promote storage of electricity in the country. Under RPO, bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consu...

Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19

Indias top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. Selected for this years Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach O...

Pak court sentences 3 close aides of Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in jail for terror financing

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced three senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in prison for terror financing. Hafiz Abdul Rehm...

Bangladesh's Beximco signs COVID-19 vaccine deal with India's Serum Institute

Bangladeshs Beximco Pharmaceuticals is investing in the Serum Institute of India SII to ensure Dhaka gets priority access to COVID-19 vaccines being developed by the Indian drug manufacturer, the company said on Friday. The deal announced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020