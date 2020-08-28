Left Menu
Cong stages dharna in U'khand, demands postponement of JEE, NEET exams

However, the Pradesh BJP said the dharna reflects the confusion of the Congress which does not know what it wants. Now that the central and state governments are taking steps to pull out of the lockdown in a phased manner, it is again raising questions. The party seems confused," Pradesh BJP spokesman Bipin Kainthola said.

The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna in front of the CBSE's regional office here on Friday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams slated to be held next month. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, a host of Congress leaders, including Mahanagar Congress president Lalchand Sharma, former MLA Rajkumar and Pradesh Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni, sat on a dharna demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance tests for the safety of students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and their parents themselves are in favour of the entrance tests being held after the situation returns to normal for safety reasons, Singh said.    However, the Pradesh BJP said the dharna reflects the confusion of the Congress which does not know what it wants. "When the lockdown was imposed as a containment measure against the virus, Congress raised questions on it. Now that the central and state governments are taking steps to pull out of the lockdown in a phased manner, it is again raising questions. The party seems confused," Pradesh BJP spokesman Bipin Kainthola said.  The government cannot jeopardise the future of students who prepare hard for these tests by postponing them, Kainthola said.

