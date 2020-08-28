NIA conducts search in Gujarat in case involving ISI handlers
The NIA re-registered the case on April 6 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with defence or ISI handlers in Pakistan and visited the neighbouring country twice.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:28 IST
The NIA has conducted a search at the house of a suspect in Gujarat in connection with a case involving Pakistan's ISI handlers. The search was conducted on Thursday at the house of Rajakbhai Kumbhar in West Kutch.
The case pertains to an FIR registered on January 19 at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station on the arrest of Mohammad Rashid of Chandoli district's Mughalsarai. The NIA re-registered the case on April 6 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with defence or ISI handlers in Pakistan and visited the neighbouring country twice. He had transmitted photographs of sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.
Kumbhar had transferred Rs 5,000 through Paytm to the account of one Rizwan, which was further handed over Rashid. The amount was remitted to Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied to them by the former.
During the search at Kumbhar's house, incriminating documents were seized. Further investigation in the case is underway.
ALSO READ
Kamala Devi Harris' selection as VP candidate resonates with Indian Americans
Cubs complete two-game sweep of Indians
Indian-Amrican muslims, Sikhs hail Kamala Harris's selection for Democratic party's vice presidential nominee
Srikanth Swaminathan Joins Investis Digital as Managing Director of its Baroda, India Office
Coralogix Expands Its India Operations with AWS Regional Server Support