Heavy rains lash parts of MP, red alert issued for 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for six districts of Madhya Pradesh amid incessant downpour that lashed large parts of the state. Narsinghpur district received 353 mm rainfall in the last 33 hours ending 5.30 pm, the MeT department said.

Chhindwara and Betul received 95 mm and 75 mm rainfall, respectively, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, said meteorologist S N Sahu of the IMD's Bhopal office. A red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm along with lightning has been issued for isolated places in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Betul and Hoshangabad districts.

Apart from this, the IMD issued an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places of 10 districts, including Jabalpur and districts of Sagar division. Moreover, a yellow alert forecast of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for a few places in nine districts including Bhopal and Gwalior.

All three alerts are valid till Saturday morning. "A well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Madhya Pradesh is causing rainfall," Sahu said, adding that it is expected to move towards the western part and then wither to Rajasthan.

Barring Chhatarpur and Mandsaur districts, the state has received above normal rainfall so far, he said..