TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19
Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on August 10 after he tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the illness, a party spokesperson told PTI.
Earlier, in a statement, Apollo Hospitals said the MP was in critical condition and treated by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia. Vasanthakumar was a two-time MLA and elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections.
