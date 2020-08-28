Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:20 IST
TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on August 10 after he tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the illness, a party spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier, in a statement, Apollo Hospitals said the MP was in critical condition and treated by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia. Vasanthakumar was a two-time MLA and elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections.

