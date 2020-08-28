Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's farm ordinances

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed the ordinances spelled “economic ruin” for Punjab’s farmers, particularly “the 70 per cent” who owned less than five acres of land. He also compared the possible impact of the central ordinances to that of river water-sharing under the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project, opposed by his Congress government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:25 IST
Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's farm ordinances
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the three agriculture marketing ordinances notified in June and a proposed Bill to boost private sector investment in the power sector, urging the Centre to withdraw them. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed the ordinances spelled "economic ruin" for Punjab's farmers, particularly "the 70 per cent" who owned less than five acres of land.

He also compared the possible impact of the central ordinances to that of river water-sharing under the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project, opposed by his Congress government. Singh also argued that the state could descend into the "chaos" of the 1980s, an apparent reference to Khalistani terrorism.

The resolution against the three ordinances was passed during the one-day assembly session held here, with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP-led government at the Centre had brought the three ordinances, saying they will allow free movement of agriculture produce between states and let the farmers decide to whom they want to sell their crops.

These ordinances are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. Besides, there is the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Apart from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaf party MLAs supported the resolution against the ordinances. The chief minister claimed that the ordinances not only harmed the interests of farmers and landless workers, but also went against the Constitution.

He called them a "direct encroachment" upon the functions of the states and against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution. The House urged upon the Centre to withdraw the ordinances and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill,2020.

Instead, the CM said, it should promulgate a fresh ordinance allowing procurement of foodgrain and other agricultural produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government through the Food Corporation of India. In an apparent reference to terrorism, the CM claimed Punjab would again descend into the chaos of the 1980s because of the "anti-farmer" ordinances. This, he said, the border state can ill afford as Pakistan is waiting to derive advantage from a chaotic situation.

Referring to the proposal on river-water sharing through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal project, Singh claimed that this is second time that Punjab's precious resources are being encroached upon. The SYL project remains in limbo due to Punjab's opposition.

Amarinder Singh said the resolution would be sent to both Houses of Parliament. He said the Shiromani Akali Dal had "knowingly absented" itself from the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the adoption of the resolution.

He asked if anyone could believe the guarantee given by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal that the ordinances would not harm the state's farm sector. Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, AAP MLAs Kanwar Sandhu and Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains spoke in favour of the resolution.

BJP MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu supported the ordinances and said they nowhere mentioned that the MSP regime would be done away with.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waterlogging in several areas after rains in Delhi

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, according to municipal reports. In north Delhi, waterlogging took place at seven different locations in areas, including Karala, Burari and Prem Nagar.Trees fe...

MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

MPs will be asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. Besides MPs, parliament staff and media personnel, among other entra...

MP CM inaugurates 10-storey super speciality hospital in Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday inaugurated a 10-storey super speciality hospital in Indore. The inauguration took place in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan through video conferenceThis 402-bedded super ...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020