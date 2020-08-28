Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil aviation ministry allows serving of food on flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has now allowed the serving of food on domestic and international flights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:36 IST
Civil aviation ministry allows serving of food on flights
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has now allowed the serving of food on domestic and international flights.

The Ministry has permitted airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals and limited beverages on international flights. The Ministry of Aviation has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) in connection with serving meals on flights. With this, now airlines will serve passengers pre-packed meals during flight. Passengers will now be served packed meals, or drinks or hot food as before in flights.

"The government has asked airline companies to use disposable plates and cutlery, which will not be used again. Tea, coffee and other beverages will be served in disposable glasses, bottles, cans and containers. Along with this, the crew will have to wear a new set of gloves for every meal and beverage service," the MoCA said. "Along with this, the Ministry of Aviation has also approved in-flight entertainment for domestic and international flights. The government has asked airlines to ensure that disposable earphones are used, or that clean and disinfected earphones are provided to passengers keeping in mind the safety of passengers," MoCA SOP said.

The SOP also states that airlines must clean and sanitise all touch-points after every flight. Domestic flights started on May 25 after three months of lockdown.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets....

India co-sponsors UN resolution calling for greater participation of women in peacekeeping forces

India, one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, has co-sponsored a Security Council resolution that calls for full, effective and meaningful participation of women personnel in peacekeeping operations. Indias Per...

Waterlogging in several areas after rains in Delhi

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, according to municipal reports. In north Delhi, waterlogging took place at seven different locations in areas, including Karala, Burari and Prem Nagar.Trees fe...

MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

MPs will be asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. Besides MPs, parliament staff and media personnel, among other entra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020