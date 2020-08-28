Canteens at central govt departments in Delhi to reopen from Monday: Official

Canteens located in central government departments in Delhi will reopen from Monday after a gap of over four months when they were closed as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, an official from the Personnel Ministry said on Friday. The ministry, in an order issued here, advised the canteen employees to strictly follow hygiene and safety protocols, and to avoid crowding, especially at the distribution/sale counters.

“As the re-opening of prohibited activities has gradually been allowed, it has been decided to open the departmental canteens located in ministries/departments of Government of India in Delhi," the order said. The official said the departmental canteens will reopen from Monday.

“All the ministries/departments/offices as well as the central government employees are, therefore, directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Personnel and Training from time to time on social distancing norms and health and hygiene practices, etc.” the order said. On April 20, the government had closed all departmental canteens in its offices to contain the spread of coronavirus.

There are 1,352 registered canteens and tiffin rooms functioning in various offices of the central government, all over India, according to the Personnel Ministry’s website..