Bureau recommends Dinesh Kumar Khara's appointment as SBI chairman

At its meeting today, the Bank Board Bureau recommended the appointment of Dinesh Kumar Khara to the post of chairman of the State Bank of India. The Banks Board Bureau members interfaced with four Managing Directors of State Bank of India on August 28, 2020, for the forthcoming vacancy of chairman of State Bank of India.

Keeping in view their performance in the interface and their overall experience, the Bureau also recommended Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the reserve list for the said vacancy. Khara is currently the managing director of GB & S wing of State Bank of India. He holds a board-level position in the bank supervising the businesses of non-banking subsidiaries.

He did his Masters in Business Administration from FMS New Delhi and is a post-graduate in Commerce. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). Khara joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and has over 33 years of experience in all facets of Commercial banking such as retail credit, SME/corporate credit, deposit mobilization, international banking operations and branch management. (ANI)