Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist Aasif Sultan not booked for professional works: Police

"Aasif Sultan not booked for his Journalism but in FIR No.173/2018 PS Batamaloo pertaining to hatching criminal conspiracy, harbouring & supporting terrorists who martyred a police constable on 12-08-2018 at #Batamaloo," police said in a tweet The police was reacting to an advertisement campaign launched by CPJ, an international body for protection of journalists, seeking release of Sultan who has been in jail for the last two years.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:26 IST
Journalist Aasif Sultan not booked for professional works: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said journalist Aasif Sultan has not been booked for any of his professional works but for allegedly harbouring and supporting terrorists who killed a policeman. "Aasif Sultan not booked for his Journalism but in FIR No.173/2018 PS Batamaloo pertaining to hatching criminal conspiracy, harbouring & supporting terrorists who martyred a police constable on 12-08-2018 at #Batamaloo," police said in a tweet

The police was reacting to an advertisement campaign launched by CPJ, an international body for protection of journalists, seeking release of Sultan who has been in jail for the last two years. "Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan has been jailed unjustly for two years under an oppressive anti-terror law for his reporting. Denied due process. Months of court delay. Increased risk of COVID19. All for the crime of journalism, " the CPJ advertisement read and demanded release of the scribe

However, police said a chargesheet has been filed with regard to the case in the competent court and the matter is subjudice.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strikes IPL: CSK seamer, multiple staff members test positive

An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starti...

Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials to grow business

Herbalife, a Los Angeles-based health and nutrition company, bribed Chinese government officials for a decade to grow its overseas business and falsified accounting records to cover up the payments, U.S. prosecutors said Friday in announcin...

Senior IAS officers Renu Sharma, Rajeev Verma get new postings

In a bureaucratic reshuffle in the Delhi government on Friday, senior IAS officers Renu Sharma and&#160;Rajeev Verma, who were suspended by the Centre during the COVID-19 lockdown, got new postingsSharma, a 1988 batch officer, has been post...

Operating profits of manufacturing companies declined in Q4 of 2019-20: RBI

Operating profits of manufacturing firms declined in the January-March quarter of 2019-20 on account of lower sales, as per a Reserve Bank analysis of listed non-government non-financial NGNF companies. The operating profits of services com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020