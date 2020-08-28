"I am also happy to be a farmer," says TN CM who interacts with ryots

Left Menu
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:30 IST
Tiruvarur (TN), Aug 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday interacted with a group of ryots in this district and said he was also happy to be a farmer. The chief minister assured them that steps would be taken to give a fillip to the agriculture sector in the predominantly agrarian Tiruvarur district in the state.

While on a visit to the district to review the developmental works, Palaniswami sprang a surprise to officials and his retinue by asking his vehicle to be stopped at Adanur village in Kovilvenni in the district. The chief minister walked up to a paddy field where a group of farmers including some women were removing the weeds and made some enquiries.

The pleasantly surprised farm workers displayed paddy stalks to the chief minister. After briefly interacting with them, the chief minister distributed face masks to some of the farmers who were found not wearing masks, and thereafter left the field. Later, posting pictures of his interaction with the farmers on his official Twitter handle, Palaniswami said, "I am very happy to meet the world's leading agriculturalists today in Adanur and inquired about the planting process. I am also happy to be a farmer." The chief minister later visited the photo exhibition put up by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations at the Tiruvarur District Collectorate. He assured the gathering that steps would be taken to give a fillip to the agriculture sector.

