Liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in UP's Mathura: Police
The vehicle was stopped for checking at the toll plaza in Farah area, he said and the liquor bottles seized. According to SP (city) Uday Shankar Singh, 530 boxes of Haryana made wine were concealed under egg crates in the canter truck.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:40 IST
Liquor worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from a canter truck at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, an official said. The vehicle was stopped for checking at the toll plaza in Farah area, he said and the liquor bottles seized.
According to SP (city) Uday Shankar Singh, 530 boxes of Haryana made wine were concealed under egg crates in the canter truck. Two persons in the vehicle have been identified as Sukhbir and the driver Dharmendra, both are residents of Hisar in Haryana, police said.
A search for the owner of the vehicle is underway, they said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Mathura district
- Haryana
- Dharmendra
- Hisar
- Sukhbir
ALSO READ
Some areas of UP, Haryana likely to receive rainfall today: IMD
Haryana Police to set up cyber response centres in every district: DGP
Over 330 kg of cannabis seized by Haryana's STF, 3 held
Haryana Cabinet increases penalty on those encroaching panchayat lands
Haryana govt approves DPR for metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to key areas in Gurugram