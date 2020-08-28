Liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in UP's Mathura: Police

Liquor worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from a canter truck at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, an official said. The vehicle was stopped for checking at the toll plaza in Farah area, he said and the liquor bottles seized.

According to SP (city) Uday Shankar Singh, 530 boxes of Haryana made wine were concealed under egg crates in the canter truck. Two persons in the vehicle have been identified as Sukhbir and the driver Dharmendra, both are residents of Hisar in Haryana, police said.

A search for the owner of the vehicle is underway, they said..