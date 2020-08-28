CM asks MMRDA to see if metro car-shed can shift out of Aarey

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA officials to examine whether the proposed Metro car-shedin Aarey Colony can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara. An official in the Urban Development department said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had already sought a 200-acre plot in Pahadi Goregaon for Metro line 6 (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjur Marg).

33.5 km underground Metro line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) passes through Aarey Colony and the car shed was also supposed to come up in this forested area. There were huge protests as the project involved felling of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony.