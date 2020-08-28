Monsoon session of C'garh Assembly adjourned sine die

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly ended here on Friday. After the conclusion of the listed business for the day, Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the House sine die.

The speaker, while declaring it, said that four sittings were held during the session, wherein, discussions were held for over 24 hours. The Assembly had received notification for a total 579 questions, including 304 starred and 275 unstarred questions, of which, 42 questions were discussed in the House.

Similarly, the Assembly had received 221 notices for call attention motion, of which, 57 notices were accepted and 33 notices were converted into Zero Hour notices, he said. The speaker said that 12 bills, including the appropriation bill were tabled in the House and all were passed after discussions.

By calling session in this (coronavirus) crisis situation, the Chhattisgarh Assembly has been able to give a positive message that under any adverse situation it is necessary that morale should be high, he said. Also by successfully holding the session, it has given fresh energy to all people, institutions and groups, he said.

He also spoke about the preventive steps and measures taken by the state assembly for holding the session. The speaker, on behalf of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and its members, extended his gratitude to all frontline warriors including doctors, para-medical staff, technicians, police administration, NGOs, political parties and members of administration and government for coming together in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winter session of the state assembly is expected to commence from the third week of December, he added..