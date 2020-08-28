Project to rejuvenate Manchanabele lakes soon: Chikkaballapura District in-charge Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Two lakes of Manchanabele will also be filled with water of either HN valley or Yettinahole project soon, said district in-charge Minister Dr K Sudhakar. He was inaugurating various developmental works in the district.

"Our main objective is to provide clean drinking water to the people of Chikkaballapur. Seven lakes are rejuvenated with water from the HN valley. We will work on rejuvenating lakes in Manchanabele also," said the Minister. "5,000 houses are being constructed in the district as a part of a housing scheme. Additional plots are also earmarked for the project which will be taken up soon," said Dr Sudhakar.

He further said: "Bagepalli will be developed as an industrial area and necessary infrastructure like road and other developments are already in progress he said. More rural roads will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana." (ANI)