Gurugram corridor collapse: NHAI initiates action, slaps show-cause notices to 4 persons

On the recent mishap of the collapse of a span of the under-construction elevated corridor on six-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on August 22, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated strict action against the companies/personnel involved in the construction of the project. A four-member committee of technical experts headed by ex-DG (Roads), MoRT&H VL Patankar has been constituted to make detailed investigation in the matter. The committee would examine lapses in the construction and suggest remedial measures to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The prima facie evidence indicates that there may have been deficiencies/ lapses on part of vendors resulting in this incident threatening the safety of the users and pedestrians. NHAI has accordingly taken action against the following parties: - Immediate demobilisation of Devender Reddy, Senior Quality cum Material Expert from the site and debarment from engagement in any NHAI projects for a period of 2 years.

- Immediate demobilisation of R.K. Prajapati, Team Leader cum Senior Bridge Engineer from the site and debarment from engagement in any NHAI projects for a period of 2 years. - Show cause to M/s LN Malviya Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. for lapses in discharging the duties of the Independent Engineer.

- Show cause notice to M/s Indian Technocrat Ltd. for lapses in preparation and review of design/ drawings of the construction works. - Show cause notice to M/s B&S Engineering Consultants Pvt. Ltd. for lapses in the preparation of design/drawings of the construction works

- Show cause notice to M/s Rajiv Chowk - Sohna Highway Pvt. Ltd. (M/s Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd.) for deficiencies in the construction work. It was also observed during the inspection of the site by NHAI officials that the contractor has not taken adequate traffic safety measures viz. barricading, deployment of marshals, etc. Therefore, NHAI has suspended the work on-site along with the imposition of penalty of Rs 50,000 per day with effect from August 24 on the defaulting contractor till the requisite safety measures are put in place as per the standards and provisions of the contract agreement.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI said "NHAI is committed to following the highest standards in highway construction and any lapses in these will be dealt with zero tolerance. Strict action will be taken against the defaulters and they will be debarred from NHAI projects for a long period with severe penalties." (ANI)