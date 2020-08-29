19 youths held for violating COVID-19 norms at Ghaziabad hotel

The Excise Department here has arrested 19 youths for violating COVID-19 guidelines and consuming alcohol and hookah at a hotel, police said on Friday. The accused were held during a raid at the hotel, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma said.

An event manager based in the NCR had booked a party hall and some rooms in the hotel, the SP said, adding that the police have recovered hookah and other intoxicants from the spot. The hotel manager, Haidar Chowdhary, has also been booked under the Excise Act for selling liquor without a license, he said.