Resolution to be passed in assembly seeking Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said that a resolution will be passed in coming assembly session demanding Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:09 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said that a resolution will be passed in coming assembly session demanding Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Rao made the announcement at a review meeting on PV Centenary Celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also announced that the Necklace Road in the city will be renamed as PV Gnana Marg and announced the establishment of PV Memorial in Hyderabad. "PV Narasimha Rao is a symbol of Telangana existence. He was a reformer who initiated several reforms in the country. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on him. We have decided to install a portrait of PV Narasimha Rao in the Assembly. We will request the Centre to install a portrait of PV Narasimha Rao in the Parliament. We will ask the Centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad, which was established by PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard," the chief minister said.

The meeting also decided to develop Laknepally, the village where the late Prime Minister was born and Vangara where he grew up as tourist spots. The CM instructed Cultural Affairs Minister Srinivas Goud to visit these places and prepare a plan, a release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

The meeting decided that PV Centenary celebrations would be held worldwide. The release said arrangements are being made to hold celebrations in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and some other countries.

The Chief Minister will personally write invitation letters to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of various states and request them to participate in the celebrations, it said. During the occasion, Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi presented books written by and on the late Prime Minister to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

