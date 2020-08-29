Left Menu
TDP leader K Atchan Naidu's family visits temple after he gets bail

The former state Labour Minister and TDP leader K Atchan Naidu's family visited Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Hanuman Junction in Andhra Pradesh after Naidu was granted bail on Friday in connection with a case related to the alleged ESI medicines purchases scam.

TDP leader K Rammohan Naidu, along with other family members, visited the temple after uncle K Atchan Naidu granted bail by the court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

MP from Srikakulam and Naidu's nephew K Rammohan Naidu, along with other family members, visited the temple and performed special prayers there.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan said that his uncle getting bail is a major victory in their legal battle. "Our family suffered a lot due to the illegal arrest of Atchan Naidu. I want to thank TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his support," said Rammohan. A bench of the High Court granted conditional bail to Naidu asking him to deposit Rs 2 lakh as surety and ordered him not to leave the country.

K Atchan Naidu, who is a TDP MLA and deputy floor leader of the TDP Legislative Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, was arrested on June 12, 2020, in connection with the allegations of a scam in the purchase of medicines in ESI hospitals. Naidu was the Labour Minister in the previous TDP regime in the state.

Notably, he had undergone an operation merely two days prior to his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Andhra Pradesh Police. He was later shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur in July on the orders of the High Court and was in judicial remand there. Meanwhile, Atchan Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14, after which he was shifted to NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri on August 22 for better treatment for coronavirus. (ANI)

