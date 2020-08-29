Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 11:12 IST
J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours
Visual from encounter site in Pulwama.. Image Credit: ANI

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Acting on a specific police input, an operation was launched in Zadoora area of Pulwama district by security forces at 1 am on Saturday in which three terrorists were neutralised. A soldier, who was critically injured in the encounter succumbed to his injuries, according to a Public Relations Officer of Defence, Srinagar. Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site. "Op Zadoora, Pulwama. Update. Three terrorists eliminated. One AK and two Pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. Joint operation in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

On Friday, four terrorists were eliminated in the encounter, which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian while one terrorist was captured, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. District commander of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr Shakoor Parray and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who had abducted and killed Khanmoh's Sarpanch among those were neutralised in the operation.

The Indian Army recovered two AK-47s and three pistols from the encounter site. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia extends ban on foreign tourists

Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including a ban on foreign tourists until the end of the year. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the count...

Rays blank Marlins, break scoreless tie in eighth

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games.Miami has lost two straight games...

Black lawmakers reflect on civil rights then, and now

The nation is once again at a crossroads over racial inequity, marking the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.s I Have a Dream Speech, yet torn apart by the Black Lives Matter protests against the police shooting of another ...

Nevada man may be 1st virus reinfection in US

Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe. A 25-year-old Reno man with mild COVID-19 symptoms ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020