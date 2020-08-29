Odisha to conduct damage assessment of houses destroyed in floods

The Odisha Government has asked all district collectors to conduct a complete damage assessment of houses due to floods at the earliest as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines, an official said. "The Odisha Government has asked all collectors to conduct a complete damage assessment of houses due to floods at the earliest as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines/relief code and extend assistance to eligible cases as per norms will also be provided," said Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

The assistance will be provided to all districts which witnessed heavy rainfall and floods. Moreover, district collectors have been asked by the government to take up crop damage assessment in the flood zones at the earliest and submit a report for consideration of assistance.

All cases of deaths due to wall collapse and drowning will be investigated promptly as per the guidelines and the report will be submitted to the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha for consideration of exgratia as early as possible. (ANI)