Prisioner dies of heart attack in Muzaffarnagar jail
A prisioner died of a heart attack at a jail here, police said on Saturday. Irfan, 52, developed some heart-related complications on Friday and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. He was serving sentence in a theft case, police said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 11:59 IST
He was serving sentence in a theft case, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
