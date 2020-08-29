Left Menu
Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea from her residence to DRDO guest house

29-08-2020
Visual from outside DRDO guest house, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

On the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai police will now provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house in the city, Mumbai Police official said here on Saturday. At DRDO guest house, CBI is questioning people in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Some CBI officials who have come to Mumbai for probing the case are also staying at the guest house.

Chakraborty was questioned by CBI for the first time on Friday. She had earlier requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family as she feels that "there is a threat" to her and her family's lives.

On the social media platform, the actor also posted a video of her father being mobbed by media persons in their building compound and said the family needs to step out to cooperate with Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and other authorities and the mob makes it difficult. The 28-year-old actor went on to share that she had been provided with no help despite informing the local police station.

Meanwhile, a CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case arrived at the DRDO guest house on Saturday for questioning people in the connection with the case. Two officials of Bandra Police also reached there. Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, who was working as a cook at the actor's residence and Keshav Bachner, who was a member of Rajput's staff also arrived at the guest house on Saturday for questioning.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

