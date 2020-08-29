Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF troops detect tunnel near International Border in Samba

BSF troops have detected a tunnel near the International Border in Samba area of Jammu region and unearthed nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:47 IST
BSF troops detect tunnel near International Border in Samba
BSF IG NS Jamwal addressing a press conference in Samba on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BSF troops have detected a tunnel near the International Border in Samba area of Jammu region and unearthed nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. BSF officials said the tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba and could not have been built without the approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies. Security forces deployed at the site where the tunnel has been found.

Boder Security Force Inspector General (Jammu) NS Jamwal said on Saturday that mouth of the tunnel was properly reinforced by sandbags, which had proper markings of Pakistan and added. He said a protest will be lodged with the Pakistani authorities over the same.

"We were getting input about the existence of a tunnel in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir. A special team found the tunnel yesterday," Jamwal said at a press conference here. According to an official release, a BSF patrol party detected a tunnel of approximately 20 feet long and 3-4 feet in diameter in Indian territory near border fencing in Basantar area in Samba district on August 28.

"The mouth of the tunnel was properly reinforced with sandbags and they have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning and engineering," Jamwal said. "Without the concurrence and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built. A protest will be lodged with Pakistani authorities, asking them to take action against the guilty," he added.

The release said that the place of opening of the tunnel is around 170 meters from the International Border towards Indian side in the field of a local farmer. "With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. The tunnel's origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB. Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralizing the evil designs of terrorists in deep connivance with Pak Rangers," the release said.

The BSF said that there have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in border villages of Pakistan who have been desperately looking for infiltration into Indian territory. "Ever vigilant BSF troops foiled a desperate attempt of anti-national elements to infiltrate into India," the release said.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces deployed at the site where a tunnel has been found in Samba by Border Security Force (BSF). The tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba, according to Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Husband, mother-in-law arrested in dowry death case in Greater Noida

The husband and the mother-in-law of a woman, who was found dead at her in-laws home in Greater Noida, have been arrested in an alleged dowry death case, police said Saturday. The arrests were made on Friday evening from Shadipur Chhidoli v...

Two Indian vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in phase two trials: VK Paul

Bharat Biotechs vaccine candidate based on inactivated virus procured by ICMR and Zydus Cadilas candidate based on viral DNA are two Indian COVID-19 vaccines in second phase trial, Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul said on Saturday. Taking ...

Railway official's wife, son shot dead at home in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said. They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in th...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

In a matter of pride for the state health sector, a 110-year-old woman got discharged from a Medical College Hospital in North Kerala on Saturday after winning her battle against the novel coronavirus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020