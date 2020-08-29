Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remove dedicated freight corridor bottlenecks, PM closely monitoring progress: Rly Minister to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:33 IST
Remove dedicated freight corridor bottlenecks, PM closely monitoring progress: Rly Minister to states

From land issues, pending arbitrations and demands of villagers to sluggish work by state authorities, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged issues, which have hampered work on the Rs 81,000 crore dedicated freight corridor, in letters to nine chief ministers urging them to intervene and told them that the prime minister was "monitoring the project closely". Following concerns raised by the PMO, Goyal in letters to the chief ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand has highlighted how the dedicated freight corridor has been facing "long-pending issues" which have remained "unresolved".

The two dedicated freight corridors which are currently under construction -- the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal -- had December 2021 as their completion date which has now been pushed back by six months to June 2022, according to a statement from the Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav who said that the delay was because of the disruption of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The minister has specially urged the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's personal intervention to resolve the bottlenecks in his state as over 1,000 km of the DFC passes through it.

"The prime minister has been monitoring the progress of the project closely. Over 1,000 km length of DFC passes through the state of Uttar Pradesh... However, certain issues relating to land acquisition and ROB construction still persist, which need to be resolved urgently for ensuring commissioning of the project work within targeted time. "You may kindly appreciate that bottlenecks, even in a few stretches in this type of liner project, will stall the commissioning of the entire project," Goyal said in his letter. He has listed a slew of problems facing the Railways -- pending road over bridges (ROB), hindrances in physical possession of land in areas like Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur among others due to agitation, arbitration cases, demand for compensation and jobs by villagers, undue demand of lease rent by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and protests by villages over building of ROB in Mirzapur district. In the letters, Goyal has listed all the issues that are being faced by the Railways in specific areas in the states. In West Bengal and Jharkhand, the minister has raised issues of delay in disbursal of awards, arbitration and mutation. "Out of total length of 1,839 km of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, 203 km (Gomoh-Dankuni) is passing through the state of West Bengal and likely to attract major investment being planned under PPP model. The foremost criterion for initiating bidding for this project is to acquire at least 90 per cent land with mutation. As such, success of this project in your state depends upon early availability of land.

"However, delay in disbursal of awards, pending arbitration, mutations and hindrances in possession of land etc. in various districts has adversely affected project work... You will appreciate that removal of these hindrances are essential to ensure commencement of project work,” Goyal wrote in his letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In his letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Goyal said that the state was a major beneficiary of the project, as 236 km of Eastern DFC is passing through the districts of Gaya, Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas and likely to attract major investment in your state. He said that land acquisition in certain stretches is held up for long due to delay in disbursal of awards, pending arbitration, mutations and hindrances in possession of land which "adversely affected the project work".

The minister has highlighted two major issues in almost all the states -- land acquisition and delay by the local governments in building land approaches and road over bridges (ROB). In his letter to the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Goyal highlighted how out of the total of 1,504 km of the WDFC, 565 km is in the state. Out of the 60 ROBs that were to be constructed, 32 were to be built by the state, however, only 2 have been built and the progress of the other 20 are slow. Land acquisition for the approaches for 46 out of the 60 ROBs are also pending, he said. Similarly in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab, delay in land acquisition for ROBs by the state governments have delayed the project.

Railways will also hold a review with state government officials of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra on September 1. DFCCIL has been tasked with developing Indian Railways' quadrilateral linking the four metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Howrah, commonly known as the Golden Quadrilateral. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crore. In the first phase the organisation is constructing the Western DFC (1,504 route km) and Eastern DFC (1,856 route km) spanning a total length of 3,360 route km. These corridors were targeted to be completed in phases by December 2021. DFCCIL had completed a total of 500 km till January.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin police disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police on Saturday disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.The protest came as infections rise ...

'Caffeine-nap' can help stay alert during night shift at work

As per a new study, people taking a caffeine-nap -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed marked improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick ...

Tunnel under IB was constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pak: BSF IG

A top BSF official said on Saturday that a major underground tunnel that was found in Samba, originating from Pakistan, was constructed with the knowledge and hand of the neighbouring nation. The remarks of BSF Inspector General Jammu fron...

Telangana: Life threat to BJP MLA, police advises him to use bulletproof car allotted by govt

Telangana police on Saturday advised BJP MLA T Raja Singh to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security. It has been noticed that sometimes you are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020