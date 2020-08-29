Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore seized near Myanmar border

Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore wereseized in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday, AssamRifles sources said

Personnel of the security force seized 1 lakhmethamphetamine tablets in the Diltlang area of the districtnear the Myanmar border in a joint operation with Directorateof Revenue Intelligence (DRI), they said

The drugs, valued at Rs 3.50 crore, were handed overto the department concerned for further investigation andprosecution, they added.