Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore seized near Myanmar border

Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore seized near Myanmar borderPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:52 IST
Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore wereseized in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday, AssamRifles sources said
Personnel of the security force seized 1 lakhmethamphetamine tablets in the Diltlang area of the districtnear the Myanmar border in a joint operation with Directorateof Revenue Intelligence (DRI), they said
The drugs, valued at Rs 3.50 crore, were handed overto the department concerned for further investigation andprosecution, they added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- Champhai district
- AssamRifles
- Myanmar
- Diltlang