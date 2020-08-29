Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Metro services to resume from Sept 7

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials..

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:54 IST
Noida Metro services to resume from Sept 7
"Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government," Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI. Image Credit: ANI

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said Saturday. The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for "Unlock 4" this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

"Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government," Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kristoff wins Tour de France first stage as Pinot crashes

Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France, while Thibaut Pinot was one of several riders to take a tumble on a rain-hit ride on Saturday.Norways Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 km arou...

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj put under 14-day quarantine; BJP threatens agitation if not freed immediately

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was forcibly home quarantined here Saturday for 14-day for violating COVID norms, prompting the saffron party to hit out at Hemant Soren government for adopting double standards in implementation of the rules and threa...

Raj governor urges migrants to contribute to state's development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged migrants to become partners in the holistic development of the stateHe interacted with migrants living in Britain through a video conference.&#160; Rajasthan is your home. You are all nativ...

BSF detects tunnel along India-Pak border in Jammu

The Border Security Force BSF has detected a tunnel originating from across the border just beneath the Indo-Pak international boundary fence in Jammu, thus foiling attempts of terror groups and drug mafia in Pakistan to sneak into India, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020