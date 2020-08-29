Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 held, 9 hippopotamus tusks seized

Five people were arrested for the smuggling of nine hippopotamus tusks in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday, said Ravi Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:58 IST
5 held, 9 hippopotamus tusks seized
The Karnataka Forest Department arrested five indivuduals in relation to the smuggling of nine pieces of hippopotamus ivory. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five people were arrested for the smuggling of nine hippopotamus tusks in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday, said Ravi Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests. "On August 24, we received information that three people were trying to smuggle and sell hippopotamus ivory in Shivamogga. A team was constituted and three people were arrested. A total of nine pieces of ivory have been seized," Shankar told ANI.

He further said, "Initial interrogation revealed that the material was transported from Goa by two persons. The forest and police department collaborated and arrested the two individuals. It was revealed that the material was taken from the house of an elderly lady in Goa whose father had brought the pieces from Tanzania in the 1960s." He added that further investigation was underway to determine the exact origin and authenticity of the smuggled items. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kristoff wins Tour de France first stage as Pinot crashes

Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France, while Thibaut Pinot was one of several riders to take a tumble on a rain-hit ride on Saturday.Norways Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 km arou...

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj put under 14-day quarantine; BJP threatens agitation if not freed immediately

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was forcibly home quarantined here Saturday for 14-day for violating COVID norms, prompting the saffron party to hit out at Hemant Soren government for adopting double standards in implementation of the rules and threa...

Raj governor urges migrants to contribute to state's development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged migrants to become partners in the holistic development of the stateHe interacted with migrants living in Britain through a video conference.&#160; Rajasthan is your home. You are all nativ...

BSF detects tunnel along India-Pak border in Jammu

The Border Security Force BSF has detected a tunnel originating from across the border just beneath the Indo-Pak international boundary fence in Jammu, thus foiling attempts of terror groups and drug mafia in Pakistan to sneak into India, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020