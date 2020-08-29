Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA Zira attended assembly session despite contracting COVID: SAD

Zira had tested positive for the infection after attending the one-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday here. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh to take note of the risk Congress legislator Zira posed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the entire Vidhan Sabha.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:57 IST
Cong MLA Zira attended assembly session despite contracting COVID: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday alleged that Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira put the lives of other legislators at risk by attending the Assembly session despite being coronavirus positive. Zira had tested positive for the infection after attending the one-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday here.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh to take note of the risk Congress legislator Zira posed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the entire Vidhan Sabha. Majithia also accused Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu of “facilitating” Zira's entry into the assembly. He demanded the registration of a criminal case against both.

Majthia, along with SAD legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, said his party expected the Speaker to act in a totally unbiased manner keeping in view the rich tradition of the Vidhan Sabha. However, if he does not do this and plays a partisan role to justify the illegal acts of Zira as well as the unbecoming conduct of the health minister, the SAD will be constrained to bring forth a notice for the removal of the Speaker from his chair, both leaders said in a statement.

Majithia claimed that Zira had tested for COVID-19 on August 26 at Ferozepur. Instead of abstaining from attending the assembly session on August 28, Zira allegedly procured a COVID negative report on Friday morning on the basis of which he attended the session, alleged Majithia and Dhillon.

Majithia also lashed out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he first gave a statement that SAD legislators who had come in contact with MLA Gurpartap Wadala, who tested COVID positive, should not attend the assembly session. “However on the day of the session, the chief minister uttered a white lie saying the SAD MLAs deliberately did not come to the session,” he asked. He also asked why the CM has gone into seven-day quarantine. “Isn't he following the same protocol which was followed by the SAD MLAs? If yes, then why he is trying to befool people with malicious lies,” he asked.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total...

Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was inc...

COVID-19 in Strait Island: Tribal affairs ministry in regular touch with administration in Andamans

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said his ministry was in regular touch with the administration in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe tested positive for the coronavirus rece...

CM Adityanath asks officials to increase daily COVID tests to 1,50,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily. At the meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to have regular communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020