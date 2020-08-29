Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was includedas one of the achievements of the Left government. A bridge under construction near Thalassery as part of the Muzhappilangad-Mahe bypass project had collapsed on Wednesday.

Chennithala said the state government had listed this as the achievementof the Left government, but, now "when it has collapsed, they have washed their hands off." However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan retorted saying Chennithala was "careful enough not to blame the BJP and the centre for its faults." "The beams have collapsed. They are not constructed as per the requirements.There is corruption in it." It's right that the project work is done by the National Highway Authority of India, but the state government too has responsibility," Chennithala told the media here. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has already sought a report in this regard.

Vijayan said the construction of the bypass was inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2019 in which the state government's role was to acquire the land. "The Opposition Leader is well aware of all the procedures in this regard.Our responsibility was to acquire the land, which we did.I wonder why he is saying all these baseless things.

But he was careful enough not to blame theBJP but just the state government for no reason," Vijayan said. "Even if the centre is at fault, the blame is on the Left government," Vijayan added.

The bypass construction was inaugurated on October 30, 2019.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.