Ruined cotton crop devastated farmers in Haryana, govt must compensate them: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister of Haryana and Leader of Opposition in the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that ruined cotton crops have devastated farmers in the state and that the government must compensate them.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:23 IST
According to a press statement, Hooda has demanded a compensation of at least Rs 30,000 per acre compensation to farmers affected by the wilting and whitefly disease which have destroyed cotton crops across the state. Image Credit: ANI

The former chief minister of Haryana and Leader of Opposition in the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that ruined cotton crops have devastated farmers in the state and that the government must compensate them. According to a press statement, Hooda has demanded a compensation of at least Rs 30,000 per acre compensation to farmers affected by the wilting and whitefly disease which have destroyed cotton crops across the state.

This has caused great economic loss to the farmers. Therefore, the government should pay at by getting special Girdawari done, without any further delay, read a press statement. He said farmers spared no expenses to get good cotton yield, but the disease has destroyed everything before the crop was ready. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the government to give proper compensation to the farmer.

Hooda said the farmer provides food to the country and through his hard work, they did not let the country feel the scarcity of food, vegetables and milk even during the global pandemic like Corona. In such a situation, if his crop gets damaged, then it is the moral responsibility of the government to provide the farmer with a safety net. The former Chief Minister said Rabi crop was hit in many districts of the state due to untimely hailstorm last year but the farmers have not even received his compensation which has been stuck for a long time due to the negligence of the officials.

"The government should take stern action on the officials responsible and provide quick relief to the farmers. He added that the farmers have been hit by a series of setbacks ranging from crop diseases, locust swarms, unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which are continuously ruining the crops of farmers, but they continue to wait endlessly for compensation," the press statement added. (ANI)

