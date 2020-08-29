133 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A record single-day spike of 133 fresh COVID-19 cases including 63 jail inmates were detected, taking the number of active patients to 614 in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, an official said. Of the jail inmates who tested positive, 37 are from the district jail while 26 are from temporary prisons.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 196 sample results out of which 133 tested positive for COVID-19. Forty patients recovered raising the number of recoveries to 1,346 in the district.