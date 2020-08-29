Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more COVID-19 death in HP, 144 fresh cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,500, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. A 56-year-old woman of Bhawarna village in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district succumbed to the infection at Tanda Medical College, Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:54 IST
One more COVID-19 death in HP, 144 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,782, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 33 with one more fatality. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,500, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 56-year-old woman of Bhawarna village in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district succumbed to the infection at Tanda Medical College, Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said. She was also suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in Punjab. The woman in critical condition was admitted at the intensive care unit in Tanda Medical College where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Mandi, Kangra and Solan each account for seven of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Hamirpur and Chamba (four each), Shimla (two), and Una and Sirmaur (one each). Of the 144 fresh cases, 51 were reported from Sirmaur, 27 from Solan, 19 from Una, 14 from Kangra, 12 each from Hamirpur and Shimla, four from Bilaspur, three from Chamba and two from Mandi, Dhiman said.

He said 117 patients have recovered from the infection. Among them, 29 were in Chamba, 27 in Solan, 21 in Sirmaur, 13 in Mandi, 10 in Bilaspur, five each in Shimla, Una and Kangra and two in Kullu. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,266, Dhiman said, adding that 42 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 392, followed by Sirmaur (278), Kangra (178), Una (123), Bilaspur (119),  Hamirpur (84), Shimla (84), Chamba (79), Kullu (39), Mandi (37), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (three).  PTI DJI DPB.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one

French health authorities introduced stricter regulations for exclusions from the Tour de France in the event of coronavirus cases, hours before the race began in unusual conditions on Saturday. The governments interministerial crisis commi...

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,15,590

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths...

Arsenal defeat Liverpool on penalties to win FA Community Shield

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium. The normal 90 minutes action ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.FA Community Shiel...

None of most-used anti-hypertensives associated with increased risk of developing depression: Study

In a novel study from Denmark, researchers found that none of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, while nine medications appeared to lower it. The study was published today in Hypertension, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020