Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onam is festival of hope, should be celebrated following COVID-19 protocols, says Kerala CM

Onam is a festival of hope and will be celebrated in Kerala following all COVID-19 protocols, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:21 IST
Onam is festival of hope, should be celebrated following COVID-19 protocols, says Kerala CM
Vijayan also updated the media about the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and said 2,397 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Kerala on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Onam is a festival of hope and will be celebrated in Kerala following all COVID-19 protocols, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Onam festival is taking place this time when the state is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Onam is a festival that gives hope for the future. We should all celebrate Onam following all COVID-19 protocols. All public gatherings and public celebrations should be avoided."

He added that considering the rush in shops in connection with the Onam festival, all shops have been asked to start 'Break-the-Chain' counters where hand sanitizer should be provided. Police have been directed to strictly enforce crowd control measures. Vijayan also updated the media about the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and said 2,397 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Kerala on Saturday.

According to him, there are 23,277 active cases in the state currently. Addressing the ongoing controversy around two options given by Centre for GST compensation to the state, Vijayan said Kerala stands firm that GST compensation should be given to all states.

"It is the constitutional right of States," he added. The Centre on August 27 gave two options for compensating states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to bridge revenue shortfall as the economy faces a prospect of contraction in the current fiscal year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The first option provides a special window to states in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest. This money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess. The second option is that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh crore of this year can be met by states in consultation with the RBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events a...

NMRC to resume metro services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7. The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.As per the latest guidelines issued by ...

Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one

French health authorities introduced stricter regulations for exclusions from the Tour de France in the event of coronavirus cases, hours before the race began in unusual conditions on Saturday. The governments interministerial crisis commi...

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,15,590

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020