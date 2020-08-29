4,070 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 73 deaths

Pune district reported 4,070 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,64,525, a health official said on Saturday. The death toll in the district reached 4,010 with 73 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he said.

Of 4,070 new cases, 1,968 were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 92,839 cases so far. At the same time, 1,657 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the city, the official said. The Pimpri-Chinchwad area recorded 1,144 new cases with its total count reaching 47,660.