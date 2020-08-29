Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K ACB registers case against SMC officials, NGO for corruption

A joint surprise check was conducted by the ACB to look into the allegations of fraud, corruption and embezzlement of public money by NGO "M/S Social Welfare India" and officials of the SMC in the construction of individual household latrine (IHHL) units under Swatch Bharat Mission, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:22 IST
J-K ACB registers case against SMC officials, NGO for corruption

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against officials of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and an NGO for alleged fraud, corruption and embezzlement of public money, a spokesperson of the anti-graft body said. A joint surprise check was conducted by the ACB to look into the allegations of fraud, corruption and embezzlement of public money by NGO "M/S Social Welfare India" and officials of the SMC in the construction of individual household latrine (IHHL) units under Swatch Bharat Mission, he said. The spokesperson said it was established during the surprise check that vide an agreement, 218 IHHLs, at Rs 17,490 per unit, and nine twin storage pits, at Rs 12,000 per pit, were to be constructed by the NGO and citing the work done, the NGO submitted a completion certificate in respect of aforesaid constructions appending therein the list of beneficiaries. The SMC commissioner got the matter verified through the engineering wing of the SMC comprising the then executive engineer and junior engineer and they submitted a physical verification report to the commissioner that said IHHLs and twin storage pits have been constructed as per the SBM/SMC guidelines, subsequent to which an amount of Rs 38,81,612 was released in favour of the NGO, he said.

The spokesperson said it has come to the fore that not a single unit has been constructed by the NGO and the engineering wing of the SMC submitted the false verification report to higher-ups facilitating release of huge amount of money in favour of the NGO against the non-existing work. The SMC officials in league with the NGO by sheer abuse of their official positions and for their own pecuniary benefits submitted a false verification report thereby facilitating the release of Rs 38,81,612, and causing a huge loss to state exchequer and undue benefits upon the NGO and themselves, he said. Accordingly, he said, a case was registered against the SMC officials, which included then executive engineer SMC Maroof Ahmad, then junior engineer SMC Javaid Iqbal Shah, and NGO director and general secretary Zaheer Abbas Bhatti and Ishrat Ashraf Shah. On Saturday, the spokesperson said, in compliance to the court order of Friday, searches were conducted in residential houses and offices of the accused persons and incriminating material/documents have been recovered.

The investigation of the case is going on, he added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NGO

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a c...

Soccer-Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, Spanish media including La Vanguardia reported on Saturday.Spanish...

Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events a...

NMRC to resume metro services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7. The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.As per the latest guidelines issued by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020