Woman delivers baby in car on way to hospital in Andhra Pradesh

A pregnant woman delivered a baby in a moving car on NH-16 at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Shravani, a resident of Sabbavaram town, was rushed to Gopalapatnam hospital with labour pains, but the doctors referred her to King George Hospital. While she was being shifted to the referred hospital, the woman delivered the baby inside the car.

Shravani said that she got labour pains at Sabbavaram. "Locals came to the car and helped my family members in the shifting to a nearby hospital. Finally, we reached the hospital along with the baby. Sunrise hospital staff admitted me without delay and started the treatment. I want to say thanks to locals and hospital staff for help," she said.

The mother and baby are said to be in a safe condition. (ANI)