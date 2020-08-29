Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar, after joint naka of police, CRPF fired at
Terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:51 IST
Terrorists opened fire at a joint Naka of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday. Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.
During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)