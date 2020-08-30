J-K: 156 terrorists neutralised by security forces this year

After security forces gunned down three local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night, Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far neutralised 156 terrorists in different operations, surpassing last year's count of 152 killings. "Jammu and Kashmir Police has surpassed the last year's total killing of terrorists. Last year it was 152. This year it is 156 so far," an official said on Sunday.

In the ongoing Srinagar encounter, three terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night. One police personnel lost his life. The operation is still underway, the police said. Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

Security forces had on Saturday said that seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts. In Zadoora area of Pulwama district, three terrorists were eliminated while a soldier lost his life.

"Op Zadoora, Pulwama. Three terrorists eliminated. One AK and two Pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries," Chinar Corps, Indian Army had tweeted. On Friday, four terrorists were eliminated in the encounter, which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian while one terrorist was captured, as per Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

District commander of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr Shakoor Parray and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who had abducted and killed Khanmoh's Sarpanch among those were neutralised in the operation. (ANI)