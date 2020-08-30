Girl killed, three injured as house collapses after heavy rain in MP's Sehore

A 13-year-old girl lost her life and three people were injured after a house in ward number 5 in the Ashta area of Sehore district collapsed following heavy rains last night. The four victims were sleeping inside when the house belonging to Pappu Qureshi collapsed, and all four got stuck under the debris.

As soon as the incident was reported, SDM Ravi Varma rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. After three hours of hard work and with the help of a JCB machine, three people including two men and a child were rescued and the body of the girl was recovered.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment and their condition is reportedly stable. More details are awaited. On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada River and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours. He also directed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams in case of emergency situations.

The Chief Minister stated that floods have wreaked havoc in more than 394 villages across nine districts of the state. So far, more than 7,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places across the State. (ANI)