Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Rhea called for questioning by CBI for third day

The 28-year-old actress is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:26 IST
Sushant case: Rhea called for questioning by CBI for third day
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / rhea_chakraborty

The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday for questioning in the case of death of her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said. The 28-year-old actress is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am, he said.

A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house, he said. Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. She was quizzed for around seven hours on Saturday. Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since Thursday.

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...

Streets deserted in Madurai, Rameshwaram as TN observes lockdown

The streets in Tamil Nadus Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020