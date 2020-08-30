Four NDRF teams airlifted from Pune to Nagpur in view of evolving flood situation

Left Menu
Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Pune and destined to Nagpur in view of the evolving flood situation in the districts of Vidarbha division of Maharashtra on Sunday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:58 IST
NDRF teams being airlifted from Pune on Sunday morning. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Pune and destined to Nagpur in view of the evolving flood situation in the districts of Vidarbha division of Maharashtra on Sunday. The four NDRF teams will be deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively. These four teams are in addition to the one team already deployed for flood rescue operations in Nagpur district.

Last week, the NDRF had positioned 16 teams in Maharashtra due to the evolving flood situation after a red alert was issued in several parts of the state following heavy rain. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

