TN Guv, CM extend Onam greetings

The Governor said the harvest festival reminded one and all to shed differences and work for progress, take a resolve to dedicate themselves to promote love, compassion and strive towards the nations progress and prosperity. "On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the Malayalee brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu and across the globe," Purohit said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties on Sunday greeted Keralites on the occasion of Onam festival that will be celebrated tomorrow. The Governor said the harvest festival reminded one and all to shed differences and work for progress, take a resolve to dedicate themselves to promote love, compassion and strive towards the nations progress and prosperity.

"On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the Malayalee brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu and across the globe," Purohit said. Palaniswami, extending his hearty greetings to Keralites, wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

Without any differences like caste or religion, the Malayalee people celebrate 'Thiruonam', giving importance for brotherhood and an egalitarian society, the Chief Minister said, hailing the festival as one that had great cultural heritage. DMK president M K Stalin greeted the Malayalee people on the occasion and praised the festival as one that signified equality, brotherhood and harmony.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss also extended his greetings, saying people should take a resolve to love, protect and nurture nature on the occasion. Several regions of Tamil Nadu are home to a large number ofMalayalam speaking people and 'Onam' is a government, localholiday in districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore.

