Lt Governor, CM extend Onam greetings to people

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and MLAs were among those who extended Onam greetings on Sunday to the people of Puducherry and Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:59 IST
Lt Governor, CM extend Onam greetings to people

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and MLAs were among those who extended Onam greetings on Sunday to the people of Puducherry and Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala. In her message, the Lt Governor said that "Onam is most popular and significant festival of Malayali brethren residing throughout the globe, who celebrate the festival to mark the bountiful harvest and ringin memories of the past golden era, reassuring peace and prosperity`" She called upon them to celebrate the festival from the safety of their homes and seek the blessings of the supreme power for return of normalcy (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) at the earliest.

The Chief Minister, in his message, said his government has left no no stone unturned to ameliorate the lot of the people of Mahe region of the Union Territory. He urged the people celebrating the festival by maintaining social distancing and adhering to safety norms.

Ministers, legislators and leaders of different outfits were among those who extended their greetings..

