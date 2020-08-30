Vaishnodevi shrine to deliver prasad across country through post

Devotees across the country can now get 'prasad' from the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district delivered on demand at their doorstep. The shrine atop Trikuta hills reopened on August 16 after remaining closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board managing the shrine has now entered into an agreement with the department of posts for delivery of prasad to people across the country.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) entered into an agreement with the department of posts for the speedy delivery of prasad to devotees across the country,” the board said in a statement here. Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar and Director (Headquarters), Postal Service, J-K, Gaurav Srivastava signed the agreement at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra on Saturday.

“For facilitating devotees, especially during the prevailing circumstances, the board introduced the facility of delivery of prasad at their places. “This initiative of the board will greatly help those devotees avail the prasad who could not undertake the yatra due to circumstances created by the pandemic,” the statement said. Three categories of prasad have been launched by the board on a no profit no loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the board or through telephonic mode on the dedicated mobile number (9906019475).

Earlier, the shrine board had offered a facility for devotees to perform 'hawan' or 'puja', in absentia, at the Yagya Shala at Bhawan. The board, meanwhile, said the yatra to the holy shrine is picking pace with every passing day. Supplementary facilities like helicopter, battery operated vehicles and passenger ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon have also been pressed into service for pilgrims, it said.