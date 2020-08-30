Left Menu
Assam wants ST status for 6 ethnic communities: CM

The chief minister was holding a meeting with a delegation of various organisations in Guwahati on Saturday. Sonowal said the state government is making sincere efforts to resolve the issues affecting the Moran community, and the GoM constituted by the state government for finalising the modalities for granting ST status to the six ethnic groups has initiated consultations with stakeholders.

The Assam government wants to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities and will soon send the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to suggest the modalities to the Centre, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said. He also said that the proposed Autonomous Council for the Moran community will start functioning soon.

The six communities are Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran and Tea Tribes. The chief minister was holding a meeting with a delegation of various organisations in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sonowal said the state government is making sincere efforts to resolve the issues affecting the Moran community, and the GoM constituted by the state government for finalising the modalities for granting ST status to the six ethnic groups has initiated consultations with stakeholders. The panel is likely to submit its report soon and it will be forwarded to the Centre for necessary action.

The state, he said, will ensure that the rights and privileges of the existing scheduled tribes remain unaffected. Sonowal said the history of the Moran community, as announced earlier, will be published soon. It will have detailed description of its rich cultural heritage and contributions to the growth of the Assamese society.

He also said various steps have been taken by the state government for the holistic development of the community. A delegation of Baghjan Milanjyoti Sangha also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding early release of compensation to the families affected by Baghjan gas well fire incident. It demanded that the damaged well be capped without further delay.

The chief minister assured the delegation that he will discuss the issues with Oil India Limited (OIL) authorities for an early resolution..

