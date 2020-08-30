Left Menu
BJP slams Jharkhand CM for seeking youth opinion on NEET, JEE exams

Hours after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought suggestions from the youth of the country especially doctors and engineers whether NEET and JEE exams should be conducted or not amid COVID-19 pandemic, the state BJP unit on Sunday launched an attack, saying that 'Chief Minister is doing politics over students' future'.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:38 IST
BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo (Left) and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought suggestions from the youth of the country especially doctors and engineers whether NEET and JEE exams should be conducted or not amid COVID-19 pandemic, the state BJP unit on Sunday launched an attack, saying that 'Chief Minister is doing politics over students' future'.

An official release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reads, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that every day, there's a record rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The number has crossed 78 thousand. Thus JEE and NEET exam scheduled to be held in September may affect the health of lakhs of students. Union Education Minister should think about this." The release further stated that the Chief Minister has asked the opinion of young doctors and engineers about the exam.

On the other hand, the state unit of BJP has countered this accusing Soren of doing politics over students future. "Chief Minister Soren should not do politics over the students' future. Probably this would be the first case when a CM of a state is taking feedback of doctors and engineers on the Supreme Court's judgement. He knows it very well that the examination is being conducted due to Supreme Court order," BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo told ANI.

"It will be better if he puts the same energy in providing standard facilities at examination centres and ensuring social distancing, mask, sanitization etc. As many as 19 lakh students have already downloaded the admit cards. He should put all systems to conduct the exams safely and securely, but he is still doing politics," he further added. Like many other Chief Ministers of non-BJP states, Hemant Soren too has been very vocal against conducting NEET and JEE examination in September during COVID-19 pandemic.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are scheduled to be held in September. Notably, protests are being held by students and Opposition parties against the decision. Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states have also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to postpone the exams and also reviewing its earlier order in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. (ANI)

