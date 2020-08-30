Left Menu
Two brothers injured as families fight over petty issue in Southeast Delhi

Two brothers were injured when a gun was fired during a fight between two families over a petty issue in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Khurshid, along with his brother Shahid, was rushed to Holy Family hospital, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:17 IST
The incident took place Saturday night after a family refused to return a 'patila' (pot) to another, they said.

According to police, two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

According to police, two persons have been apprehended in this connection. On Saturday at around 10.26 pm, police received information regarding a quarrel between two families. After reaching the spot, it was found that two persons were injured and they were shifted to Holy Family Hospital, a senior police officer said. Enquiry revealed that a quarrel erupted between the families of Sirajuddin, a resident of Jhuggi Noor Nagar, and Khurshid, a resident of Azmal Bagh, the officer said. When police reached the hospital, Khurshid and his brother Shahid were found admitted there with injuries on their heads, he said. "Khurshid said that he had sent his brothers, Shahid and Arshad, to bring a 'patila' (pot) from one Sirajuddin, but he did not give it to them and started misbehaving with them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said. Later, he also went there. Sirajuddin and his sons Ashraf, Asad and Abdul attacked them. Khurshid saw a firearm in the hands of Ashraf. He grabbed Ashraf by the neck and tried to prevent him from firing the gun, Meena said.

But Ashraf fired and Khurshid started bleeding from his head. After the firing, Sirajuddin and his sons escaped. Khurshid, along with his brother Shahid, was rushed to Holy Family hospital, he said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Jamia Nagar police station. Sirajuddin and Ashraf have been apprehended and efforts are being to arrest the remaining accused persons, the DCP said. Further investigation in the case is underway, police said..

